Dabo Swinney wades into realignment issue, jokes about traditional powers joining ACC

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney is not often shy to wade into the national conversations when it comes to news stories around college sports. This week, the biggest one in some time is the potential move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC, and the considerable trickle down effect that could come around the country. So Swinney, who is well aware with Notre Dame’s relationship with the ACC, and has Georgia on the schedule again this season, dropped his own one liner.