Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Bridge should be inspected before underpass gets underway

By Editorials
Durango Herald
 10 days ago

The city of Durango should publish an up to date inspection report on the condition of the 32nd Street bridge before money is spent/wasted on a pedestrian underpass. I live a block away and when the train goes by, several times a day, it causes forceful quaking and windows, even artwork rattles – once to the point of breaking. The bridge being immediately next to the train tracks is concerning as to the amount of damage this causes the structure of the old bridge.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Government
City
Durango, CO
Durango, CO
Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Underpass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
La Plata County, CODurango Herald

County Road 309A closed Indefinitely because of flooding

County Road 309A near the Durango-La Plata County Airport will be closed for several days after rain washed out a culvert. Crews from the La Plata County Road and Bridge Department will replace the culvert, but there is no timetable about how long the work will take and drivers should plan an alternate route.
Luzerne County, PAWOLF

Pittston bridge closed for inspection

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Firefighters Memorial Bridge over the Susquehanna River is going to remain closed to traffic. West Pittston police announced that an engineering company is conducting an inspection for the bridge that connects Pittston to West Pittston in Luzerne county. The bridge will remain closed pending further...
Watford City, NDBismarck Tribune

Long X Bridge inspection set next week

The North Dakota Department of Transportation will conduct a routine inspection of the Long X Bridge on state Highway 85 south of Watford City next week. The inspection will take place from approximately 1-4 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday. The speed limit will be reduced...
Charleston, SCcounton2.com

Ravenel Bridge cable inspections to cause lane, sidewalk closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be conducting “periodic cable inspections and necessary sidewalk repairs” on the Arthur Ravenel Bridge beginning Monday, August 2. From August 2 through August 21, “the sidewalk will be undergoing inspections of the cables.” Work zones will be set...
Missoula, MTNBCMontana

More inspections needed for Beartracks Bridge

MISSOULA, Mont. — We’re working for you to learn more about another round of trouble for the $17 million Beartracks Bridge rehab project in the heart of Missoula. Workers are improving and expanding what was known as the Higgins Avenue Bridge since it was built in 1962. Now another twist...
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Blatnik Bridge Inspections Continue

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Routine bridge inspections are continuing this week on the Blatnik Bridge. Monday, between 9 a-m and 3 p-m, the southbound (toward Superior) left lane on the bridge will be closed. The ramp from southbound I-35 to southbound I-535 will also close during that time period for...
Middletown, DEWDEL 1150AM

Route 299 widening gets underway near Middletown

The first phase of a nine-phase project to widen the roadway corridor of Route 299 east of Middletown has begun. Delaware Department of Transportation spokesman C. R. McLeod said the initial phase started earlier in July. "That is beginning in the area east of Middletown right near Route 1 and...
Traverse City, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Bridge Repair In Traverse City Is Underway

Another bridge repair is underway in Traverse City and it’s another project that will impact resident’s commute for the rest of the summer. Work on the 8th Street bridge started Monday morning. The project put a stop to traffic crossing 8th at Boardman, near the governmental center. It’s in addition...
El Dorado, ARmagnoliareporter.com

Bridge inspection will close U.S. 82 lane in El Dorado on Tuesday

A routine bridge inspection over the railroad in El Dorado means a temporary lane closure, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials. Weather permitting, crews will close the eastbound lane of U.S. 82 over the ED&W Railroad from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 27. Signage and orange barrels...
Lincoln, NEkfornow.com

More Road and Bridge Projects Underway

July 26, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation is currently working on the Nebraska side of the Missouri River Bridge on Highway 2 at Nebraska City for a planned rehabilitation project. Out of what the Department termed “an abundance of caution for the traveling public”, effective today, commercial and heavy trucks and loads will not be permitted on the bridge while work continues.
Duplin County, NCwcti12.com

Bridge Closed After Recent Inspection in Duplin County

GREENEVERS — The N.C. Department of Transportation has closed a Duplin County bridge for repairs. During a recent inspection, crews noticed some of the bridge timber on the 68-year-old bridge on West Charity Road near Bay Road was beginning to fail, so they closed it Thursday for safety. The department is working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs.
Durango, COdurangogov.org

Construction on Animas River Trail 32nd Street underpass and pedestrian bridge starts Aug. 3

Site construction for the Animas River Trail connection between Memorial Park and Animas City Park will begin Tuesday, Aug. 3. Initial work will include tree removals at the south end of Animas City Park, north end of Memorial Park and 275 E. 32nd St. Tree removals will include a large spruce tree at Animas City Park and large cottonwood tree at 275 E. 32nd Street. Significant numbers of new trees as part of the project construction will be planted in 2022.
ConstructionCorbin Times Tribune

Contest underway to guess gallons of paint on bridge project

People are now being invited to submit their estimate on how many gallons of paint will be used to paint the finish coat on the Sherman Minton Bridge. Kokosing Construction Company Inc., the contractor team leading the major rehabilitation and painting project, is sponsoring the contest in preparation for construction. Phase one is expected to begin next month with truss painting and the first half of lower deck replacement work.
Davenport, IAQuad-Cities Times

Talbot (Centennial) Bridge inspections begin Monday

The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that inspection of the Talbot (Centennial) Bridge carrying U.S. 67 across the Mississippi River from Rock Island to Davenport will begin Monday, July 26. The work will require daily lane closures through Friday, Aug. 6. Work will begin on the northbound side of the...
Knoxville, TNknoxvilledailysun.com

Construction gets underway on Northwest Greenway Connector

KNOXVILLE - Construction has begun on the $1.6 million Northwest Greenway Connector – a key half-mile stretch of trail between Victor Ashe Park and the state-funded pedestrian bridge spanning Western Avenue at Ball Camp Pike. Adams Contracting crews this week were installing erosion prevention and sediment controls on Ball Camp...
Mineola, NYmineolaamerican.com

Construction On Village’s New Firehouse Gets Underway

It’s the start of a new era for the Mineola Fire Department, which has been around since 1888. Earlier this month, department chiefs, council, line officers and the building committee joined the village board, along with the architectural firm, at the site of the department’s old headquarters across from village hall for a ground breaking ceremony.
Beatrice, NESand Hills Express

Repairs to deck of river bridge getting underway in Beatrice

BEATRICE - The Nebraska Department of Transportation will be closing the westbound lane of the West Court Bridge in Beatrice, starting Monday...for bridge deck repairs. The Beatrice City Street Department will also have 1st Street closed from Court to Ella Street during the work. Armor-coating of several sections of Beatrice...

Comments / 0

Community Policy