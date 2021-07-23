Bridge should be inspected before underpass gets underway

The city of Durango should publish an up to date inspection report on the condition of the 32nd Street bridge before money is spent/wasted on a pedestrian underpass. I live a block away and when the train goes by, several times a day, it causes forceful quaking and windows, even artwork rattles – once to the point of breaking. The bridge being immediately next to the train tracks is concerning as to the amount of damage this causes the structure of the old bridge.