Looking for your next place to get bottomless brunch during the weekends and modern Mexican cuisine? You have to check out Tempo Urban Kitchen in Anaheim. Located on S Weir Canyon Road, it is right next to Safeway and there is plenty of parking in the huge lot. They also have a location in Brea and will open another spot in West Hollywood soon. After seeing them on Yelp, I knew I had to check them out since I saw that they have margarita flights. Tempo is currently open for indoor and outdoor dining. This place gets pretty packed so they limit all the tables to only 90 minutes for dining which is more than enough to eat and drink. If you are looking for a great modern twist to Latin cuisine, this would be a great spot to add to your list for the next time you are in Anaheim,