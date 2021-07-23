Brownsville Mom Charged In DWI Wreck With Kids In Backseat

A Brownsville woman has been charged in a suspected DWI wreck more than two months ago that occurred while her two children were in the car. 27-year-old Miriam Garza was arrested Thursday after a police investigation determined Garza had been drinking and taking drugs prior to the crash early the morning of May 13th. Garza had lost control of her car, struck a utility pole, then crashed into a ditch near South Indiana and Medford in east Brownsville.