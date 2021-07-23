Know Your Opponent | New York City FC

New York City FC had a strong performance against the Columbus Crew, but lost 2-1 once again. On Saturday, New York City FC went to Ohio to face the Columbus Crew in their new stadium. In the last matchup, the Pigeons fell 2-1 at home, and looked to return the favor to their opposition. With both sides struggling somewhat, the result could have gone either way, especially since both are missing starters due to international duty. Then, Columbus is coming off a draw with FC Cincinnati, and NYCFC had that awful loss to CF Montréal.