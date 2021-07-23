Know Your Opponent | New York City FC
Orlando City (7-3-4, 25 pts) faces a quick turnaround after Thursday night’s thrilling victory over Philadelphia, traveling to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC (6-5-2, 20 pts) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The match, presented by Walt Disney World, will be televised locally on FOX35 PLUS and streamed live on the LionNation app with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. Local radio coverage is available from 5:30 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.www.orlandocitysc.com
