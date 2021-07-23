Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Know Your Opponent | New York City FC

By Evan Weston
orlandocitysc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City (7-3-4, 25 pts) faces a quick turnaround after Thursday night’s thrilling victory over Philadelphia, traveling to Yankee Stadium to face New York City FC (6-5-2, 20 pts) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday night. The match, presented by Walt Disney World, will be televised locally on FOX35 PLUS and streamed live on the LionNation app with coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. Local radio coverage is available from 5:30 p.m. on FM 96.9 the Game in English and Acción 97.9 FM and 810 AM in Spanish.

www.orlandocitysc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfredo Morales
Person
Talles Magno
Person
Rodrigo Schlegel
Person
Malte Amundsen
Person
Jesús Medina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#New York City Fc#Mls Cup Playoffs#U S Open Cup#Walt Disney World#Lionnation#Acci N 97 9 Fm#Nycfc#Key Transactions#Player News#Lb Malte Amundsen#Brazilian#D C United#City Football Group#European#Cf Montreal#Rasmussen University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

Massive Scouting Report: New York City FC

Lower.Com Field is ready for its second match as the Columbus Crew returns to action against New York City FC on Saturday night. This match will have an impact on the Eastern Conference as both teams sit on 17 points in the standings. The Black & Gold’s roster is truly...
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC plays better, but falls 2-1 again

New York City FC had a strong performance against the Columbus Crew, but lost 2-1 once again. On Saturday, New York City FC went to Ohio to face the Columbus Crew in their new stadium. In the last matchup, the Pigeons fell 2-1 at home, and looked to return the favor to their opposition. With both sides struggling somewhat, the result could have gone either way, especially since both are missing starters due to international duty. Then, Columbus is coming off a draw with FC Cincinnati, and NYCFC had that awful loss to CF Montréal.
MLSchatsports.com

History repeats in Crew’s 2-1 win over New York City FC for first win at Lower.com Field

Coming off the momentum of a record-breaking tie with FC Cincinnati, the Columbus Crew took down New York City FC 2-1 for the second time this season and the team’s first win in Lower.com Field. The second-ever game in the Crew’s new home held all kinds of excitement for Crew fans, and they went home happy thanks to goals from midfielder Darlington Nagbe and, unsurprisingly, midfielder Lucas Zelarayan.
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. New York City FC

Saturday night was an important evening for the Columbus Crew. The Black & Gold got its first win at Lower.com Field with a 2-1 victory against New York City FC with a total of 12 players out for the match. Lightning struck a third time for the Crew against NYCFC with Lucas Zelarayan’s free kick winner being the third direct set piece he has scored against the team from the Bronx.
MLSESPN

Lucas Zelarayan free kick powers Columbus Crew past New York City FC

Lucas Zelarayan foiled New York City FC with another free kick goal to lead the host Columbus Crew to a 2-1 victory on Saturday. Zelarayan broke a 1-1 tie in the 62nd minute and Eloy Room made six saves as the Crew won for the first time after a loss and three ties in their previous four games.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC dominates but still finds a way to lose

Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Columbus Crew SC was dispiriting for New York City FC, another underwhelming result despite being the better side on the field for much of the match. It has become a sobering reality for an NYCFC team that has not played as well as expected over the past month.
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City at New York City FC: Five Takeaways

Mere days after a huge win against the Philadelphia Union, Orlando City traveled to Yankee Stadium to take on New York City FC. Unfortunately, this result wasn’t as pleasant as Thursday night’s. Any loss in MLS is tough to take, but a 5-0 dismantling of a team that is sitting near the top of the table is truly difficult to understand. There are plenty of reasons for the result, but let’s look at what can be learned from a match like this.
MLSThe Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. New York City FC

It will be another short turnaround between games for Orlando City after a date with the Philadelphia Union Thursday. The Lions have little time to rest as they head north to take on New York City FC on Sunday. Ahead of Orlando’s visit to New York I spoke to Christian...
MLStonyspicks.com

New York City FC vs Orlando City 7/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

New York City managed to return to winning ways when they beat Montreal at home, and they will now look for back to back wins when they will host Orlando City on Sunday. Orlando are coming off a tough draw at Toronto and have not won any of their last three matches. They will now look for a way out of their small slump, but it won’t be easy against this New York City side.
MLSPosted by
FanSided

New York City FC vs. CF Montréal: A goal will do

New York City FC beat CF Montréal 1-0 in their second meeting of the 2021 season. It has only been about two weeks since New York City FC played their worst game of the 2021 season. In that game, the Pigeons fell to CF Montréal, falling 2-1. Since then, the team lost to the Columbus Crew, which was also a 2-1 result. However, in that fixture, NYCFC outplayed their opponent despite the score. Still, they lost two matches in a row, and looked to change their fate Wednesday night. Plus, the team wanted to snap Montréal’s six-game unbeaten streak.
MLSgoal.com

Tajouri-Shradi scores again as New York City FC demolish Orlando City SC

The 27-year-old Libyan international found the back of the net again as the Ronny Deila-led charges ran riot at Yankee Stadium. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi continued with his fine run of form in Major League Soccer after he scored in New York City FC’s 5-0 thumping of Orlando City SC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Lions Defeated on the Road by New York City FC

BRONX, N.Y. (July 25, 2021) - Orlando City SC (7-4-4, 25 points) dropped a 5-0 decision on Sunday night, falling on the road to host New York City FC (7-5-2, 23 points) at Yankee Stadium. The defeat marked the first time in nine matches that the Lions fell to their 2015 expansion rival, after Orlando had won the previous eight games across all competitions.
MLSbeaconjournal.com

Columbus Crew at New York City FC odds, picks and prediction

The Columbus Crew (6 wins, 3 losses, 6 draws) visit New York City FC (7-5-2) Friday. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium. Below, we preview the Columbus Crew vs. New York City FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLShudsonriverblue.com

FT: NYCFC 4, Columbus 0

FT: Denied of a clean sheet in the dying moments due to a frivolous penalty, NYCFC ease past the Columbus Crew 4-1 in their third straight win!. It was a thorough and dominant win for the Boys in Blue that saw goals from Taty Castellanos, Thiago, Keaton Parks, and Santi Rodriguez. It’s the team’s second straight big win and right now, hope is rising in the Bronx!

Comments / 0

Community Policy