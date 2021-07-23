Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Prague, MN

Stoltz to be new Head Boys Soccer Coach

New Prague Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCam Stoltz was offered, and has accepted, the Head Boys Soccer Coach position at New Prague High School, pending approval by the New Prague School Board. Coach Stoltz has decades of soccer experience including coaching at the high school and collegiate levels. Stoltz was the Head Coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Dakota County Technical College (2002 to 2015) where he also served as Athletic Director. Stoltz also coached at Minnesota State University - Mankato and South Mountain Community College (Phoenix, AZ). As a college head coach, Cam holds an all-time coaching record of 382-256-59. Stoltz has also coached, and mentored, dozens of college soccer AllAmericans, both on the field and in the classroom.

newpraguetimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mankato, MN
State
Arizona State
Local
Minnesota Sports
New Prague, MN
Sports
City
New Prague, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#New Prague High School#Allamericans#Tempe High School#Mankato East High School#Burnsville High School#The New Prague Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada upsets US with 1-0 win in women’s soccer

KASHIMA, Japan (AP) — Carli Lloyd, clutch in so many critical moments for the U.S. women’s soccer team, failed to connect against Canada on Monday night and the Americans won’t play for a fifth Olympic gold medal. Lloyd’s look in the 86th minute with the United States trailing by a...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump’s $100 million threat to democracy

CNN — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President’s huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy