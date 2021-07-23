High heat, high heat index

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — You probably don't think much about the dew point temperature on a regular basis, but this time of year you feel it. The dew point is the temperature that you cool air to, to create condensation or dew. Lately, and in the near future, it will stay in the middle 70s. That means if you leave a cold building to go outside, you'll often get condensation on your eyeglasses or even on your smartphone. A high dew point means it's harder for your perspiration to evaporate so you can't efficiently cool yourself. Slow down to avoid the stress of high heat and high dew points, and high sun intensity. Make sure those around you can stay comfortable and remember to never leave people or pets inside a hot car.