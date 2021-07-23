Cancel
If The Trend Is Apple’s Friend, Investors Might Watch For Earnings

By JJ Kinahan
Forbes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo turn out robust double-digit gains in fiscal Q3. Eyes turn to iPhone, Macs, Services as hybrid work seen helping stay-at-home products. One question Is if AAPL might be looking to double-down on original content productions. An old phrase on Wall Street goes, “The trend is your friend.” If that’s...

