Tennessee State

Man involved in AMBER Alert kidnapping facing murder charge after woman found dead in TN

By FOX 17 News Digital Staff
fox17.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 27-year-old man arrested for kidnapping his own son in July is now facing a murder charge for the death of the child's mother. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says Tyler Rios, of New Jersey, is charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree murder in the abduction of his son, 2-year-old Sebastian Rios, and the death of the child's mother, 24-year-old Yasemin Uyar.

