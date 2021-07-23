Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Reds place Castellanos on IL

By Bryan Mcwilliam
theScore
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cincinnati Reds placed All-Star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right wrist injury, the team announced. Castellanos was removed from a game on July 16 after he was hit in the hand/wrist area by Adrian Houser of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds outfielder said...

www.thescore.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Houser
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National League#The Cincinnati Reds#The Milwaukee Brewers#Ct#The National League#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBtheScore

World Series odds update: The biggest deadline movers

TEAM ODDS (7/31) ODDS (7/13) The 2020 World Series champions took a big step towards defending their title yesterday. The Dodgers beat the NL West rival Padres at the 11th hour, acquiring the best arm on the market in Max Scherzer while also landing one of the league's best hitters and base stealers in Trea Turner - the shortstop ranks third in stolen bases, fourth in batting average, and sixth in WAR among all qualifying hitters this season. And because it never hurts to stockpile arms, Los Angeles also added veteran lefty Danny Duffy. It took the top-two prospects in their system for the Dodgers to land Scherzer and Turner, but parades are a lot more valuable than prospects at the end of the day.
MLBBakersfield Channel

Reds right fielder Nick Castellanos and his son sell shirts for charity

CINCINNATI — From dinger-slinger to a designer, one Reds slugger and his son are getting into the fashion field and discovering a whole new ball game for a good cause. Local T-shirt company Cincy Shirts tweeted they would be selling shirts that Liam Castellanos, son of right fielder Nick, designed. A portion of each sale will be donated to a charity that has yet to be decided.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds’ Nick Castellanos has a microfracture in his wrist

The Cincinnati Reds bad news keeps piling up today. This evening while on instagram live with Chris Rose (what a time to be alive he says, as he types that sentence), outfielder Nick Castellanos said that he had a scan today of his wrist that was hit by a pitch on Friday and that it revealed a microfracture.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Reds place Michael Lorenzen (hamstring) on 10-day IL

The Cincinnati Reds placed Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hamstring strain. Lorenzen, 29, is a two-way player who pitches and plays the outfield. The right-hander missed the first three months of the season with a shoulder strain before returning last week. Lorenzen made only...
MLBWKRC

Reds place pitcher Lorenzen on IL after injuring himself running bases

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds on Monday made several roster moves, including placing pitcher Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, due to a right hamstring strain and optioning relief pitcher Cionel Pérez to Class AAA Louisville. The team also selected from Louisville the contracts of non-roster...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds: Nick Castellanos’ late-inning substitution may keep him off IL

During an Instagram chat last night with Jomboy Media’s Chris Rose, Cincinnati Reds‘ outfielder Nick Castellanos revealed that a CT scan showed he’d suffered a micro fracture in his right wrist. Castellanos told Rose that he was unable to swing a bat and he’s probably at 50%. Castellanos will rest the injury and see how his body responds in the coming days;
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Cincinnati Reds: MLB highlight video shows hypocrisy with Nick Castellanos

Let’s go back to April 3. On that day, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos was hit by a pitch from Cardinals’ pitcher Jake Woodford. He would end up scoring on a wild pitch later in the inning, and then stood flexing over the Cardinals’ reliever. That touched off a benches clearing shoving match, where Castellanos was the sole player ejected and suspended for his actions.
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Cincinnati Reds star Nick Castellanos put on IL with wrist injury

July 23 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds placed star outfielder Nick Castellanos on the 10-day injured list Friday because of a microfracture that was detected in his right wrist. The move is retroactive to Tuesday. Castellanos suffered the injury last week when he was hit by a pitch thrown by...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Series Wrap: Why the playoff math is still tough for the Cincinnati Reds

CHICAGO – The Cincinnati Reds have a 15-9 record this month with two games remaining in July. They surged at the right time, leading the front office to acquire three relievers in a 14-hour span Wednesday to finally bolster the bullpen. The problem is their math to make the postseason...
MLBkentuckysportsradio.com

KSReds Recap: Joey Votto, New Bullpen, Beating the Cubs

Cincinnati Reds baseball can be really, really fun when the relief pitching isn’t giving away wins. Unfortunately, we still had to witness that on Monday night. Help was on the way though as the Reds negotiated trades for Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson from the Yankees and Mychael Givens from the Rockies.
MLBFox 19

Joey Votto homers in 7th consecutive game

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joey Votto did it again.. and now he’s approaching Major League history. Votto extended his streak of home runs in consecutive games to seven with a 423-foot solo shot in the Reds’ series opener against the Mets at Citi Field. He is now one off the Major...
MLBrnbcincy.com

Cincinnati Reds: Joey Votto Sets Reds Homerun Record

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Cincinnati Reds Joey Votto sets the Reds home run record. Votto set the Reds’ franchise record with his eighth home run in six games, according to the team. Votto connected with a pitch in the bottom of the first inning...
MLBRed Reporter

India and Votto lift Sonny Gray to victory.

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Stars of the Game. Votto bangs and all of that stuff. While I don’t like keeping the big guy from the JNMHSotG when he’s on a big tear this was a game the Reds desperately needed from Sonny Gray. Gray had two bad back to back games and his previous start against the Cardinals was likely one of the worst of his career. Sonny started tonight’s game looking like it would be another struggle but he got a strikeout and a double play to get himself out of a jam and then he was nearly unhittable for the final five innings. He was pulled at 95 pitches which is all well and good in my perspective. Get him out of there with his head held high.
MLBLima News

Baseball: Reds’ Votto hits home run in seventh straight game

NEW YORK — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Votto’s home run streak, Reds’ winning streak end in extra innings

Votto comes about 6 inches from tying all-time baseball record. The Cincinnati Reds were one strike away from their fifth straight victory Saturday night in Citi Field. A two-out, two-strike single in the bottom of the ninth by Dominic Smith off relief pitcher Sean Doolittle tied the game and sent it into extra innings.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...

Comments / 0

Community Policy