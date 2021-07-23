Reds place Castellanos on IL

TEAM ODDS (7/31) ODDS (7/13) The 2020 World Series champions took a big step towards defending their title yesterday. The Dodgers beat the NL West rival Padres at the 11th hour, acquiring the best arm on the market in Max Scherzer while also landing one of the league's best hitters and base stealers in Trea Turner - the shortstop ranks third in stolen bases, fourth in batting average, and sixth in WAR among all qualifying hitters this season. And because it never hurts to stockpile arms, Los Angeles also added veteran lefty Danny Duffy. It took the top-two prospects in their system for the Dodgers to land Scherzer and Turner, but parades are a lot more valuable than prospects at the end of the day.
