Reds place Castellanos on IL

The Joe Nuxhall Memorial Honorary Stars of the Game. Votto bangs and all of that stuff. While I don’t like keeping the big guy from the JNMHSotG when he’s on a big tear this was a game the Reds desperately needed from Sonny Gray. Gray had two bad back to back games and his previous start against the Cardinals was likely one of the worst of his career. Sonny started tonight’s game looking like it would be another struggle but he got a strikeout and a double play to get himself out of a jam and then he was nearly unhittable for the final five innings. He was pulled at 95 pitches which is all well and good in my perspective. Get him out of there with his head held high.