The U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 2.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 10:38 p.m. Saturday in the Black Hills, about 6.3 miles east of Danville and just south of Mount Diablo. The quake was centered at a depth of 8.9 km (5.5 miles). Follow DanvilleSanRamon.com on Twitter @DanvilleSanRamo, Facebook and...