Maine’s largest airport looks to set summer travel record
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s largest airport is in line to set a record for summer travel. The Portland International Jetport has been busier than usual as travelers have resumed flying. The Portland Press Herald reports the number of airplane seats for sale into and out of Portland broke records in July and August. There were about 300,000 seats available for purchase in August. That was a little more than a record set for that month in 2018.wkitfm.com
