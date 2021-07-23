Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

BritBox Customers Stunned When Billed 100 Times Their Monthly Fee (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
seattlepi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomers of streaming service BritBox, which specializes in British content, couldn’t keep calm and carry on after receiving an eye-watering monthly bill nearing $800. Paul Sonnenberg subscribes to BritBox for his teenage daughter, who is “really into British television.” The monthly fee for the BBC and ITV-backed streamer, which launched in the U.S. in 2017, is $6.99 per month. But for July, Sonnenberg was charged $757.

www.seattlepi.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Support#Television#British#Bbc#Itv#Twitter#Limey Lee#Britbox Us#Patcoakley#Svod#Netflix#Hulu#The Criterion Channel#Variety S Newsletter#Instagram
Related
TV & VideosNew Haven Register

What Is Happening on 'Woke'? The Hulu Comedy Shuts Down a Third Time Due to Positive COVID Cases (EXCLUSIVE)

The Hulu comedy “Woke,” which was shut down twice last week because of positive COVID-19 tests, has now been shut down a third time. “Woke” had gone back into production on Monday, but on Wednesday, there were three more positive tests — two of which were in Zone A. In COVID protocols, Zone A comprises those present on set when the actors aren’t wearing masks, and the actors themselves.
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

'The Masked Singer' Producer Shopping Investment Series 'Unicorn Hunters,' Starring Lance Bass and Steve Wozniak

Singer Lance Bass, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and “The Masked Singer” executive producer Craig Plestis are among the names behind “Unicorn Hunters,” a crowd-financing competition series now being shopped for domestic distribution. The series centers on finding so-called “unicorn” companies — startups that reach $1 billion valuation, by attracting investors...
Page Six

‘Trading Spaces’ star Genevieve Gorder has COVID-19, is double vaccinated

Genevieve Gorder revealed she is currently battling COVID-19. The 42-year-old interior designer shared that she was on “day 5” of the virus on social media, along with a selfie of herself in bed. Gorder added that she received a double dose of the Pfizer vaccine in March but still contracted the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid cases fall for tenth day in a row: Daily infections drop by 17% in a week to 26,144 and deaths go down by 15 to 71 amid warnings less people could be getting tested to avoid self-isolation

Covid cases have fallen week-on-week for the tenth day in a row, in another sign of hope as the pandemic appears to be shrinking — but experts warn the drop off could be down to less people getting tests. Department of Health bosses posted 26,144 infections today, down 17.8 per...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Employers warned over ‘no jab, no job’ policy

Employers have been warned by the equalities watchdog to be “proportionate” and “non-discriminatory” over any “no jab, no job” policy they may be considering. The Equality and Human Rights Commission said it understood firms will want to protect staff and customers by requiring employees to be vaccinated, but advises them to take other factors into consideration.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Marriott resort apologises for ‘unpleasant experience’ after getting one-star review after crocodile attack

A guest at a Marriott resort in Mexico wrote a critical one-star review of her hotel on TripAdvisor after witnessing another tourist being dragged into the ocean by a crocodile. A teenager from California was attacked and dragged underwater by the huge animal while vacationing at the resort, ending up in hospital after fighting it off. Kiana Hummel, 18, managed to keep the crocodile away long enough for others to intervene and help her out of the reptile’s grip during her visit to Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's west coast. A guest named Natalie wrote a review of the hotel,...
Grant Park, ILthechicagogenius.com

Delta Variant Spotted at Lollapalooza Covered in Glitter, Drinking Vodka From a Waterbottle

GRANT PARK — With Lollapalooza starting today, festival fans are excited to get out, rock out, and check out the festival fashions and celebrity appearances. Recent news-maker COVID-19 Delta Variant was spotted front and center on the first day of the fest, covered in glitter and drinking straight vodka from a water bottle. After everything we went through in 2020, you do you, DV!
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....

Comments / 0

Community Policy