Workers put finishing touches on "America the Beautiful" parade float as Colorado Springs prepares for 150th birthday party
A major construction company was working with Colorado Springs officials on Friday to put some finishing touches on the signature float for the city’s 150th birthday parade. A half-ton piece of steel, shaped to resemble the outline of Pikes Peak, will top off the centerpiece float for the city’s “Parade Through Time,” a procession that will feature highlights of the 15-decade history of Colorado Springs.gazette.com
Comments / 0