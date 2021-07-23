Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Workers put finishing touches on "America the Beautiful" parade float as Colorado Springs prepares for 150th birthday party

By O'Dell Isaac odell.isaac@gazette.com
Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major construction company was working with Colorado Springs officials on Friday to put some finishing touches on the signature float for the city’s 150th birthday parade. A half-ton piece of steel, shaped to resemble the outline of Pikes Peak, will top off the centerpiece float for the city’s “Parade Through Time,” a procession that will feature highlights of the 15-decade history of Colorado Springs.

gazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado#Construction Workers#Volunteers#Cos#Birthday Party#Pikes Peak#The Summit House#Ge Johnson#Tesla#Cotton Club#Fannie Mae Duncan
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
Posted by
Reuters

Athletics-Italian Jacobs wins men's 100m gold at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy won the men's 100 metres gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Fred Kerley of United States won the silver while Andre de Grasse of Canada took the bronze. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Posted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Posted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
NBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 0

Community Policy