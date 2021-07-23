Cancel
Grand Forks, ND

Our view: Biden administration’s slow border reopening is a slap in the face to northern U.S. residents

By Herald editorial board
Grand Forks Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the ongoing travel moratorium on the U.S.-Canada border, it seems the only thing crossing the line is the absurdity associated with it. That’s essentially what North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said this week after it was announced the United States will continue travel restrictions on the border through Aug. 21 – nearly two weeks after Canada will loosen its restrictions on nonessential cross-border travel.

www.grandforksherald.com

