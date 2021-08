Could Joe Douglas and the NY Jets’ decision not to extend safety Marcus Maye come back to haunt them down the line?. Marcus Maye is coming off of a season in which he started all 16 games, was regarded as a top-5 safety, and continued to establish his reputation as one of the most respected leaders in the New York Jets locker room. Yet, the team elected not to meet his demands on a long-term deal, making the choice to have him play out the 2021 season on the franchise tag.