Polk County man arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat

Authorities say a Des Moines man was arrested today (Friday) for calling in a fake bomb threat to Prairie Meadows Casino. KCCI reports 29-year-old David Bailey is charged with making a false report of an explosive or incendiary device.According to a criminal complaint, Bailey called Polk County 911 Thursday to report that “several individuals” placed explosive devices around the building. Police said Bailey reported being told by a friend at the casino that “money was falling from the sky,” which he b lieved meant the casino blew up.