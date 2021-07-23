Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Polk County, IA

Polk County man arrested for allegedly making a fake bomb threat

kjan.com
 8 days ago

Authorities say a Des Moines man was arrested today (Friday) for calling in a fake bomb threat to Prairie Meadows Casino. KCCI reports 29-year-old David Bailey is charged with making a false report of an explosive or incendiary device.According to a criminal complaint, Bailey called Polk County 911 Thursday to report that “several individuals” placed explosive devices around the building. Police said Bailey reported being told by a friend at the casino that “money was falling from the sky,” which he b lieved meant the casino blew up.

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, IA
Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
Polk County, IA
Government
County
Polk County, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bailey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Police#Prairie Meadows Casino#Kcci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people protested France’s special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital. Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy