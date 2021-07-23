THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: Symphonic Suite From John Williams’ Original Motion Picture Score Being Re-Issued In Black Vinyl
Varèse Sarabande Records is re-issuing the long out-of-print LP The Empire Strikes Back – Symphonic Suite from the Original Motion Picture Score by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. Out of print since 1980, the record is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket featuring the original Star Wars paintings and notes. Available now from VarèseSarabande.com along with two limited exclusive versions: “Imperial Grey Marble” (Newbury Comics), and a Canadian exclusive on “Cloud City Orange” available only at Sunrise retail shops.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
