THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK: Symphonic Suite From John Williams’ Original Motion Picture Score Being Re-Issued In Black Vinyl

By Michelle Hannett
wearemoviegeeks.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVarèse Sarabande Records is re-issuing the long out-of-print LP The Empire Strikes Back – Symphonic Suite from the Original Motion Picture Score by Academy Award-winning composer John Williams. Out of print since 1980, the record is pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and housed in a gatefold jacket featuring the original Star Wars paintings and notes. Available now from VarèseSarabande.com along with two limited exclusive versions: “Imperial Grey Marble” (Newbury Comics), and a Canadian exclusive on “Cloud City Orange” available only at Sunrise retail shops.

Related
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Symphonic Suite Gets First Repressing Since 1980

Few film scores in cinematic history are as iconic as Star Wars: A New Hope, though some might argue that Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is even more impressive, due to the additions of compelling music like "The Imperial March." While that sequel's complete soundtrack has been available in various formats over the decades, The Empire Strikes Back's Symphonic Suite has been out of print since 1980, with Varèse Sarabande Records reissuing the LP on vinyl for the first time in 40 years. The suite was composed by John Williams for live performance purposes, with the single LP highlighting the depth and range of the entire soundtrack's accomplishments. You can grab a copy of the Symphonic Suite from Varèse Sarabande Records now.
Movies/Film

The Daily Stream: “Hey Guys, You Ever See That Really Old Movie, The Empire Strikes Back?”

The Pitch: It was referenced by a hip and relevant young Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “Hey guys, you ever see that really old movie, The Empire Strikes Back?”. Why It’s Essential Viewing: Varèse Sarabande Records just announced (via The Laughing Place) that it is re-issuing the long out-of-print LP for the symphonic suite from John Williams’ Original Motion Picture Score for The Empire Strikes Back. Collectors of vinyl records can now show their age in more ways than one by humming “The Imperial March” and other iconic musical cues from this film, taking breaths in-between to wax nostalgic about the good old days when Yoda was a Muppet.
Celebritieswgnradio.com

From the archives: John Williams and the ‘Huriball’

Earlier this week, John Williams and his former producer Matt Bubala reminisced about the (mis)adventure with the “Huriball.” What’s the “Huriball?,” you may ask. It was a 9 1/2 foot golf ball-like capsule designed and built by a group of adventurers to allow them to experience the force of a hurricane by safely floating in ocean waters. Except… it was a hoax, and John fell for it for quite a while. Until the story reached the point that it no longer held water, as it were, and caller Tom admitted it was all just a joke. Here are a few segments from the “Huriball” saga.
whatnerd.com

The Best Movies With Music Composed by John Williams, Ranked

We often recommend media and products we like. If you buy anything through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Think back to the opening night of Star Wars in 1977. For those who were able to catch the premiere, you might remember Luke Skywalker looking up and watching the twin sunset on Tatooine, all set to the swelling of hopeful music—and the Skywalker saga is born.
Musicrock947.com

Saint Motel announces ‘The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack’ streaming concert from Macedonia

Saint Motel‘s new album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is coming to life in a very unique way. The band will perform the record in its entirety during a streaming concert filmed in Macedonia. They’ll be accompanied by the country’s acclaimed Fames Orchestra and film composer Duke Bojadziev, who had created “film score transitions” for in between the songs on The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
Moviesdorksideoftheforce.com

Is The Empire Strikes Back on Disney+? Where to watch the movie online

There’s nothing better than kicking back and getting to watch your favorite Star Wars movie. Thankfully, with the convenience of streaming, you can watch any Star Wars movie instantly, wherever you are. And what better movie to pick than Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back?. Largely acclaimed as one of...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Philadelphia Orchestra principal trumpet breaks down the Olympic theme

– It’s really physical. One of the joys of John Williams’ music is that he finds a way to find this emotional connection, whether it’s a moment in “E.T.” of “what’s going to happen next?” where you hear the shimmering strings, or whether it’s the big heroic moment. And obviously, this Olympic theme, especially the trumpet flourish, is all about the heroism that goes into it. It’s a physical pursuit, the Olympics. And, in a way, what he wrote for us is very physical as well.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Tom Hanks Classic Just Hit Netflix

Now, you may be thinking “Hey, wasn’t Catch Me If You Can only added to Netflix a few months ago?”, and you’d be right in that assumption. However, for whatever reason the streaming service tends to cycle out a number of movies on a regular basis, snatching them away from subscribers and re-adding them to the library shortly afterwards.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Sings Barbra Streisand, Aretha Franklin and More During Hollywood Bowl Debut

There was a moment after intermission at Cynthia Erivo’s Hollywood Bowl show when she returned to the stage with no shoes on. She wanted her feet to touch the ground. She was taking everything in, and that called for her heels to come off. Until last week, Erivo had never even set foot in the iconic Los Angeles venue, let alone performed in it. Friday night changed that, as the Emmy-nominated and multi-hyphenate singer, actress, songwriter and author took to the stage for the first time and belted out a plethora of tunes accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Orchestra. Despite worries...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Green Knight Director Reveals 5 Films That Inspired His Arthurian Epic

David Lowery’s The Green Knight is one of the great triumphs that you’ll see on the big screen in 2021, with the film’s writer/director continuing to prove himself as one of the excellent visual storytellers in the medium. Based on the Arthurian epic Sir Gawain And The Green Knight, the movie is an adventure that transports the audience back to the 6th century with gorgeous cinematography, effects and production design as it follows its protagonist’s spectacular, honor-seeking quest. It’s a remarkable piece of cinema – which is why it’s totally unsurprising that Lowery found inspiration for making it from a collection of classics.
MoviesFlick Filosopher

Peter Rabbit 2 (aka Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway) movie review: carrot and shtick

I have read the source material (and I am indifferent about it) When I called 2018’s Peter Rabbit “nihilistic money-grubbing garbage” that engaged in nonstop “sullen bratty championing of cruelty and disenchantment,” I didn’t mean any of that as a compliment. But for Peter Rabbit 2 — unnecessarily subtitled in the US with “The Runaway” — returning writer and director Will Gluck (Annie, Easy A) seems to have taken it as such, and doubled down on all that awfulness for his sequel.
Avalon, CAthecatalinaislander.com

Avalon Players return to Casino stage

The Avalon Community Players are easing back into stage productions with their latest play, “Fools,” a small-cast farce comedy by iconic playwright, Neil Simon. But the players are doing it on a grand scale. Rather than using the auditorium at Avalon School, the production will be staged at the Casino Theater.
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Official Trailer for 'On Broadway' Doc About NYC's Theater History

"Will I conquer New York?" Kino Lorber has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary film called On Broadway, from director Oren Jacoby. This is a doc celebrating the triumphant return of Broadway. Now that New York City is facing an uncertain path forward in its recovery from a devastating pandemic, this documentary from the producers of RBG shows how Broadway led the way in the city's last great rebirth and provides a model of how it can come back again. An all-star cast tells the inside story of Broadway theater, and how it came back from the brink thanks to innovative work, a new attention to inclusion, and an uneasy balance between art and commerce. Legends of the stage and screen, including Helen Mirren, Christine Baranski, August Wilson, James Corden, Alec Baldwin, John Lithgow, Viola Davis, Hugh Jackman, and Ian McKellen, take us behind the scenes of many of Broadway's most groundbreaking & beloved shows, from "A Chorus Line" to "Hamilton." I've always been a fan of Broadway, and hope they'll be back as strong as ever.

