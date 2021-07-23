Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Trevor Bauer Court Hearing to Last Multiple Days Over Several Weeks

By Staff Writer
Dodgers Nation
Dodgers Nation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The news involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and the sexual assault allegations he’s been accused of took a step forward today. Bauer and his representation had their day in court on Friday as they argued his side for the first time in an ex parte hearing. The hearing is to determine whether or not a temporary restraining order obtained by the woman with which he had multiple sexual encounters will stay in force.

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

