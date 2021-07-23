Another handgun found in carry-on luggage at Dsm Intl. Aiport

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled more than $53,200,000 in street value.
Packages containing 2,611 pounds of methamphetamine, 113 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers within a tractor trailer at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
“Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.”
The first seizure happened on Nov. 12,...
