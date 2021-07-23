CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Another handgun found in carry-on luggage at Dsm Intl. Aiport

kjan.com
 2021-07-23

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officials, today (Friday), announced that TSA officers stopped a loaded handgun from making it onboard a plane at the Des Moines International...

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
wiproud.com

TSA finds gun in luggage

(WLAX/WEUX) – TSA officers at La Crosse regional airport prevented a gun from making it on an airplane. While screening luggage, an officer spotted the gun on the x-ray screen this morning. Airport officials alerted La Crosse police, who secured the weapon. The firearm was loaded, the traveler was a...
LA CROSSE, WI
riviera-maya-news.com

Speeding Cancun taxi driver found with handgun, fake taxi stickers

Cancun, Q.R. — A taxi driver who was pulled over for speeding was handcuffed and arrested after being found with illegal items. According to the police report, surveillance police located the speeding taxi moments after a C5 report of firearm detonations was made in the area. Once pulled over, the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carry On Luggage#Tsa#Firearms#Dsm Intl#Iowa Tsa Federal Security
KFOX 14

Border Patrol agents seize drugs, cash, weapons at New Mexico checkpoint

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a criminal gang member early Monday morning. Agents assigned to the Las Cruces immigration checkpoint on Interstate 10 encountered a white compact car approaching the primary inspection area. While conducting an immigration inspection, an agent smelled the odor of...
LAS CRUCES, NM
tripsavvy.com

These Are the Worst Airports and Airlines for Delays

Flight delays, unfortunately, are a far too common travel phenomenon, whether due to weather, mechanical problems, or a snowball effect of delayed flights ahead of yours. As it turns out, not all airports and airlines are made equal when it comes to delays—some are way worse than others. The Family...
LIFESTYLE
WKRG News 5

Border Patrol agents find 75 migrants locked inside refrigerated trailer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents in South Texas found 75 migrants locked inside a refrigerated tractor-trailer on Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released photos of dozens of migrants inside the trailer. The migrants were discovered after the driver of the truck had to go through an immigration inspection at the […]
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Women give free shots of alcohol to passengers at airport security so it won’t go to waste

A group of women shared the wealth before a recent flight by giving fellow passengers free shots of alcohol before they went through airport security.The travellers had forgotten to check-in their bottles of booze and ran foul of the rule that means liquids in hand luggage must not be over 100ml.“They didn't let us take our bottles through check-in so we gave shots to everyone in line,” said Tiktok user “latinnbellaa“, who shared a video of the stunt online.In the video, other passengers can be seen taking swigs out of a bottle of Malibu Pineapple and Ciroc vodka. @latinnbellaa...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Profeco suspends two Mexican airline companies for charging for carry-on luggage

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The Office of the Federal Prosecutor for the Consumer (Profeco) has sanctioned airlines Volaris and Viva Aerobús for failing to comply with two warnings. The federal consumer agency fined both airlines after they continued to charge their customers for carry-on luggage. On Thursday, the Procuraduría Federal...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner and parents called to Florida reserve where belongings found

Human remains have been found near personal belongings of Brian Laundrie’s at the Florida reserve where authorities have been hunting for him.The medical examiner’s office in Sarasota was called to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and a white tent was been erected in the area, near where his clothing is believed to have been found.A mobile command center from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, among others, arrived at the park and a human remains detection crew, including dogs, was also called in to join the ongoing operation.Mr Laundrie’s parents were at the reserve on Wednesday after the personal items...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

$53.2+ Million In Narcotics Seized, Some Hidden In Cauliflower Shipment At Texas-Mexico Border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized narcotics in two enforcement actions this weekend, that totaled more than $53,200,000 in street value. Packages containing 2,611 pounds of methamphetamine, 113 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers within a tractor trailer at Laredo’s World Trade Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) “Attempts to smuggle contraband through commercial supply chains are increasing,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s continued robust enforcement posture and dedication to border security operations has led us to major narcotic interdictions at our cargo facilities.” The first seizure happened on Nov. 12,...
LAREDO, TX
CBS Denver

How To Navigate Through The New TSA Security Setup At Denver International Airport

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver International Airport has made changes to address long security lines. The airport worked with the Transportation Security Administration to make screening more efficient by moving different types of travelers through different parts of the terminal. The airport has three security screening areas. One is at the south end of Jeppesen Terminal (the side that faces the Westin Hotel). One is located at the north end (the side that faces the concourses). And one is located on the bridge connecting the terminal to the A concourse. In the map below, the yellow areas are places in the terminal where...
DENVER, CO
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kjan.com

Marion man sentenced for postage fraud connected to his eBay business

(Radio Iowa) – An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to three years in prison for postage fraud. In March, 43-year-old Bradley Jon Matheny was found guilty in March of postage meter forgery and counterfeiting connected to an eBay business he ran out of his home in Marion. Matheny shipped his goods via the U.S. Postal Service. Prosecutors say by altering numbers, Matheny able to pay First Class rates, but the packages were routed through the quicker and more expensive Priority Mail system. A Postal Service inspector estimates the scheme saved Matheny about 380-thousand dollars in postage from 2013 to 2017.
MARION, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy