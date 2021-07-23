Cancel
Mcallen, TX

Cosmos Under The Stars, FREE EVENT, Friday AUGUST 6TH

By TBB
texasborderbusiness.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCosmos Workspace in McAllen will host Cosmos Under The Stars Friday Night Artisan Market. The community is invited to attend FREE of charge. This is a family event, there will be DJ’s and Live Music (including Mod Monkey, DJ Galexi and Mike Sanchez), Food, Live Painting, Local Artisans, Local Businesses, Indoor Gallery & Outdoor Market, The Cosmos Wellness Zone, Cosmos Coworking Members, Ice Cream, Sangria, La Catrina Coffee, Doggie Treats, Oaxacan Alebrijes…JUST GOOD FUN celebrating LIFE UNDER THE STARS and launching the Cosmos Mural Project with Community love!! Cosmos is an ALL-INCLUSIVE Business Hub supporting all creative businesses without regard to race, age, gender, sexual preference, religious background and/or political affiliation.

