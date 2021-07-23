Cancel
Activist Limper seeks veto for ethics bill, urges full independence for legislative watchdog

By Glenn Minnis
Cover picture for the articleRepresent Us DuPage County member Donna Limper is urging Illinois residents to turn up the heat on Gov. J.B. Pritzker when it comes to ethics reform. “Gov. Pritzker has yet to sign ethics omnibus bill 539,” Limper posted on Facebook. “Ask him to use his amendatory veto to urge the General Assembly to grant the Legislative Inspector General (LIG) full independence to issue subpoenas, and publish found reports without the advance approval of the Legislative Ethics Commission.”

