Episode 94 – A roundtable discussion about Morgan Wallen’s GMA Interview

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen has given ABC’s Good Morning America (GMA) his first interview since his racial slur controversy in February. The disgraced country star chatted with host Michael Strahan, who is black, about the use of the N-word that instantly halted his career earlier this year. Wallen was blacklisted by the...

Musicfoxnebraska.com

Country star Morgan Wallen speaks out after using racial slur

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Morgan Wallen spoke with ABC News' "Good Morning America" to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February. In an interview with co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, Wallen reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.
Celebrities
Primetimer

Morgan Wallen to sit down with Michael Strahan for Good Morning America

The controversial country star will sit down for his first interview since he was caught on video earlier this year using the N-word. As Deadline notes, "Wallen’s planned sit-down recalls an earlier Strahan confessional interview in March of this year featuring Chris Harrison, the former host of The Bachelor." Wallen's interview is set to air Friday morning.
MusicMic

Morgan Wallen's apology can't hide the racist subculture of country music

Back in February, Morgan Wallen seemed to have sufficiently ended his career after being caught by a neighbor using a racial slur in his driveway coming home from what he called "hour 72 of a 72-hour bender." Per TMZ, Wallen is heard saying to his friend's girlfriend, "take care of this “p****-ass mother******” — and then goes on to say, “take care of this p****-ass n*****." Wallen was immediately released from his label contract and country music institutions like the Academy of Country Music all scrambled to distance themselves from the singer as his music was pulled from all country music stations. Multiple country stars, like Marren Morris, spoke out against his use of the word as well. But as Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America today to grovel for forgiveness months later, his inability to adequately digest his actions points to a more nefarious reality that is the "bro country" ethos and culture that consumes a good deal of the country music industry.
Music
Rolling Stone

Morgan Wallen Shows Up at Luke Bryan Concert, Does Shot, Sings Hits

Last Friday, Morgan Wallen made an appearance on Good Morning America, talking to host Michael Strahan about what he’s learned since video of the country singer using a racial slur appeared online in February. A week later, Wallen was onstage at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, surprising an audience gathered to see headliner Luke Bryan. Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard also made cameos. “So a really good friend of mine is here backstage,” Aldean said, teeing up Wallen’s entrance. “Do I need another tequila shot to get through this?” Bryan asked. At that, Wallen, barrel-chested in a black T-shirt and...
Real Estate

Morgan Wallen Sells Nashville Home for Hefty Sum in Wake of Slur Video Leak

Morgan Wallen has sold the home where his now-infamous racist video was shot earlier this year. Wallen was caught using a racist slur in his driveway by one of his neighbors back in February, and he is still trying to recover his public goodwill. In the meantime, according to a report by TMZ, he is moving out of the neighborhood.
Celebrities
Variety

Morgan Wallen Tells ‘GMA’ He’s Donated $500,000 to Black Charities, Says Racial Slur Was Used ‘Playfully and Ignorantly’

In his first interview with a news outlet since his racial-slur scandal broke six months ago, country superstar Morgan Wallen told “Good Morning America” co-host Michael Strahan that his use of the N-word was the result of being in a drunken climate with friends where they “say dumb stuff together,” and was not meant “in any derogatory manner at all.” He said that in the wake of the furor, he spent 30 days in rehab and has donated $500,000 to Black charities.
Celebrities
102.7 KORD

Morgan Wallen Talks N-Word Use in ‘Good Morning America’ Interview: ‘I Was Just Ignorant About It’

Just over five months after he was caught on camera using a racist slur, Morgan Wallen gave his first interview about the incident. During the Good Morning America segment on Friday morning (July 23), the country singer shared how his understanding of the troubling history of the N-word has changed, and what he has done to try and better himself and apologize for his behavior.
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen Speaks to GMA

Morgan Wallen sat down with Michael Strahan and GMA to discuss the video that nearly cost him his career. The Feb. 2 video appeared on TMZ and showed Wallen using a racial slur.
TV & Videos

What Morgan Wallen Said To GMA That Did Not Air On TV

Morgan Wallen’s interview with Michael Strahan that aired on GMA last week (7/23) wasn’t aired in its entirety, and GMA posted a one-minute video on the YouTube channel with extra content. The interview was Morgan’s first since he got caught on camera using the N-word in February 2021. In the...
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen Joins Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Tyler Hubbard for Songs and Shots in Surprise Arena Appearance

Embattled country singer Morgan Wallen is back on one of the genre's most prominent stages — all thanks to Luke Bryan. Bryan headlined Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Friday night, and in a surprise for the audience — and possibly for Bryan himself — Wallen appeared about halfway through his set. Bryan had just welcomed unannounced guests, fellow country stars Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, to the spotlight when Aldean said, "a really good friend of mine is backstage."
Celebrities

Luke Bryan Welcomes Morgan Wallen on Stage With Open Arms Despite Racial Slur Scandal

Morgan Wallen's return to country music continues, this time with a surprise appearance at a Luke Bryan concert in Nashville, marking his first major public appearance since his racial slur scandal. Bryan was performing at Bridgestone Arena alongside Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard when Wallen was brought on stage, performing "Whiskey Glasses" and "More Than My Hometown" himself and also staying onstage for Aldean's "She's Country." When he joined his fellow country singers onstage, Wallen was greeted with uproarious applause from the crowd, to which Aldean replied "only in Nashville."

