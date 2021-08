Stridently reminding people of their place in the noise rock pantheon. After they came flanging and warbling out of NYC’s music scene in the early aughts, soon earning the title of “the loudest band in New York,” A Place to Bury Strangers have kept up the pace with relentless touring and a steady output of albums and singles. They’ve never strayed far from their formula over the years because it’s a reliable one: filthy, ear-shattering cascades of feedback that assume song form thanks to the melodic sensibility of principal songwriter Oliver Ackermann.