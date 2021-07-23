Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones now on sale for just $170 ($180 off)
Sony has been selling excellent headphones for decades, and the company’s line of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones have been especially popular in recent years. The latest WH-1000XM4 headphones arrived last year, with multi-device connection support and a few other improvements, but the previous WH-1000XM3 model is still an excellent buy. The headphones were last on sale in June for $200, and now Best Buy is selling them for just $169.99 — a full $180 below the original price.www.xda-developers.com
