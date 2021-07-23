Cancel
Electronics

Sony WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones now on sale for just $170 ($180 off)

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony has been selling excellent headphones for decades, and the company’s line of Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) headphones have been especially popular in recent years. The latest WH-1000XM4 headphones arrived last year, with multi-device connection support and a few other improvements, but the previous WH-1000XM3 model is still an excellent buy. The headphones were last on sale in June for $200, and now Best Buy is selling them for just $169.99 — a full $180 below the original price.

www.xda-developers.com

