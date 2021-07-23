When Your Acne Has Its Own Zit Code, Could Exercise Help?

Most people don’t need to wash their hair daily, but if you like to — maybe you swim or do an intense workout every morning, or have hair that gets oily quickly — you want to make sure you’re using the right shampoo. The best shampoos for daily use tend to be on the mild side, because if you’re washing your hair that frequently, you don’t need to give it a super-thorough clean. Mostly, though, the best shampoo for you will come down to your hair type. If you wash your hair daily because it’s fine and tends to get oily overnight, you don’t want to use a deeply nourishing shampoo that’ll leave your hair feeling heavy and weighed down within hours. And if you’re prone to dry hair (or a dry scalp), choose a hydrating formula that provides a light, gentle clean.
Comments / 0