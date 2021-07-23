2021 Farm Technology Days draws in more than 52,000
Huntsinger Farms welcomed more than 52,000 people through the gates of the 2021 Farm Technology Days this week, a figure higher than expected. A press release said the numbers "shattered attendance projections," creating priceless economic boosts for the Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley areas. More than 18,000 people attended the first day and a total of 1,532 volunteers helped run the entire event. There were also 520 exhibitors from 26 states.www.wisfarmer.com
