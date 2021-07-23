Cancel
Bradford County, FL

Flood Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 17:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Clay County in northeastern Florida East Central Bradford County in northern Florida * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 532 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Camp Blanding and Kingsley. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area.

#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather
