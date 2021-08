There were two pitcher’s duals going on simultaneously at extreme edges of the state last night. We’ll get to the one in Seattle in a moment, first we’ll head to Walla Walla. The Wenatchee AppleSox edged the Walla Walla Sweets 1-nothing to take two of three in the series last night. It was a night to strike, or be struck, as we hear from the “Voice” of the AppleSox, Joel Norman…