Message of comfort in the shepherd’s Psalm

A couple of weeks ago, while on vacation, I sensed God wanted me to begin a series called Spiritual Understanding. In Colossians 1:9-10 Paul prayed that we would be filled with the knowledge of His will in all wisdom and spiritual understanding. That we would have a walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to Him, being fruitful in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God. Spiritual understanding today is vital for our health and well-being. 1 John 5:19-20 says, “We know that we are of God (It’s important to know where you stand in relationship to God.), and the whole world lies under the sway of the wicked one. And we know that the Son of God has come and has given us an understanding, that we may know Him who is true; and we are in Him who is true, in His Son Jesus Christ. This is the true God and eternal life.” I John 4:3 talks about how the spirit of the antichrist is now already in the world. Without spiritual understanding, we won’t be able to distinguish what’s antichrist and what’s for Christ. Only through a relationship with Jesus and the study of His word (the Bible) will we be able to understand what’s true and what’s really going on in our lives.