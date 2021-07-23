Cancel
Message of comfort in the shepherd’s Psalm

By Jan White Sun Guest Columnist
If asked to choose my favorite Bible passages, Psalm 23 would start my list. Through the years, I heard the psalm while growing up in church. But those six verses spoke to me personally as a teenager when my grandfather died. Psalm 23 comforted me during my grief. It’s a passage of Scripture often read at funerals.

