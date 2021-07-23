Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Enterprise, AL

CHURCH BULLETIN

southeastsun.com
 8 days ago

Editor’s note: The public is invited to the events published in the church calendar unless otherwise stated. Deadline is Friday at 5 p.m. for the next week’s paper. H.O.P.E. ministries will have a Back to School Summer Sizzle free giveaway on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m.-noon at L&N Auto Detailing on Park Avenue in Enterprise. School supplies, clothing and pizza will be given away. For more information, call Allie Bell-Reddick at 494-0479 or retired Presiding Elder David Reddick at 494-0308.

www.southeastsun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Brockton, AL
Enterprise, AL
Society
City
Enterprise, AL
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methodist Church#L N Auto Detailing#Johns Chapel Ame Church#Community Bible Study#First Baptist Church#Core Group#Enterprise Cbsclass Org#Bandl Yahoo Com#The Children S Ministry#Celebration Place#Hillcrest Baptist Church#Goodman Assembly#God Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Donald Trump's political organization builds war chest topping $100 million

(CNN) — Donald Trump's political organization entered July with nearly $102 million in cash reserves -- an unprecedented war chest at this stage in the election cycle for a former president, according to new figures. Trump's fundraising haul speaks to his continued ability to raise money from small-dollar donors online,...
House RentPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy