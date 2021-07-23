CHURCH BULLETIN
H.O.P.E. ministries will have a Back to School Summer Sizzle free giveaway on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m.-noon at L&N Auto Detailing on Park Avenue in Enterprise. School supplies, clothing and pizza will be given away. For more information, call Allie Bell-Reddick at 494-0479 or retired Presiding Elder David Reddick at 494-0308.
