Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cape Coral, FL

Local clinic sees rise in COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated

By Dave Elias
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bzAoq_0b6BNgOF00

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Doctors are saying that people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine are causing a spike in cases.

One local clinic is urging its patients to get the shot after seeing an increase in the unvaccinated testing positive.

Dr. Sue Hook is a nurse practitioner and runs the Samaritan Health and Wellness Clinic in Cape Coral. She has more than 9,000 patients, many of whom she said are refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the last two weeks, Hook said she’s seen a number of her unvaccinated patients come down with COVID-19 symptoms.

In many cases, the clinic, which caters to those with no insurance or limited insurance, can’t help people like Donna Nater who got COVID-19 before getting vaccinated.

“I was very sick, very sick. I could not get out of bed. Had to be assisted to go to the bathroom,” Nater said.

She now fears she’s a long hauler as she has lung issues as a result.

Some of Nater’s symptoms can still be seen when she lost her train of thought in the interview with NBC2 and apologized for what she described as brain fog.

“Is everyone going to get as sick as Donna? No. But how do you know it won’t be you?” Hook said — a warning she now gives her patients who won’t get vaccinated.

“I’m trying to protect them from something that could very much harm them,” she said.

Hook said more of her patients have tested positive in the last week.

“We’ve gone from zero calls a week to anywhere from three to six patients a week now positive for COVID,” she said.

She believes the majority of her patients testing positive have the Delta variant.

“The statistics show that 83 percent of the new infections are the Delta variant,” Hook said.

“I believe in getting the shot just because of what I went through. I just want people to know that it is real,” Nater said.

Comments / 1

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Coral, FL
Health
City
Cape Coral, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Cape Coral, FL
Government
Cape Coral, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Insurance#Infectious Diseases#Brain Fog#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 1

Community Policy