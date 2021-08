In the past two weeks, members of the Finance and Capital Committee met to work through the city’s Priority Based Budgeting Process. Priority Based Budgeting helps us answer the three basic questions in city budgeting: what do we do, what does it cost, and why do we do it? This process identifies services that offer the highest value for continued funding while reducing or eliminating lower value services. Priority Based Budgeting is a great method to assess city priorities and associated funding by priority. It is also a great communication tool to eliminate confusion on the priority of an issue since they are organized with a definitive cut (no fund) line. The Priority Based Budgeting process helps us be better stewards of taxpayer dollars and eliminate unnecessary government spending. We also held a Board of Aldermen Study Session, which included a presentation on the neighborhood water line infrastructure rehabilitation.