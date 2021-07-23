Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Governor DeSantis threatens special session to prevent school mask mandates

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xAn1_0b6BMgUs00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to mask mandates for the upcoming school year.

He threatened to call lawmakers back to the Capitol if the federal government or school districts move to make masks mandatory. The pushback comes as Florida continues to see COVID cases rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended universal masking for students when they return to school in the fall. Governor Ron DeSantis has made it clear that won’t be happening in Florida.

“And I talked to Chris Sprowls, if we need to bring them back in to be able to do something from the legislative perspective, he’s all in to be able to do it,” said DeSantis.

For Representative Anthony Sabatini, who fought local mask mandates in the courts throughout the pandemic, the Governor’s comments are a welcome invitation.

“I wish we would have started this over a year ago, but you know it’s never too late to do the right thing. We should be stripping them of that ability,” said Sabatini.

The Former President of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. David Paul Robinson said until we fully understand the Delta variant, caution is recommended.

“This Delta variant is so much more infectious that I think we’ve gotta at least go into the year being careful,” said Dr. Robinson.

Democratic lawmakers were quick to criticize the Governor’s eagerness to call lawmakers back to ban mask mandates, something he refused to do when they demanded a special session at the height of the unemployment crisis.

“The fact that he’s pursuing the potential of a special session for mask-wearing when he’s ignored it for the actual real crisis that people are facing is another indication that he’s more concerned about running for President,” said Representative Anna Eskamani.

According to the state’s data, there have been seven Floridians under the age of 16 who have died from COVID.

Officials say it’s still too early to know if the Delta variant is more or less dangerous to school-aged children.

According to CDC data, while COVID cases have risen dramatically in the state, daily COVID deaths have continued to fall since March.

Comments / 21

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Health
State
Florida State
Tallahassee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Education
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
Tallahassee, FL
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sprowls
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Special Session#State Of Florida#Covid#The Florida Chapter Of#Democratic#Floridians#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

As eviction moratorium expires, here are the states where renters are most at risk

A nationwide moratorium on evictions is set to expire on Saturday, putting millions of people at risk of losing their homes. Housing advocates warn that a wave of evictions could be coming, with as many as 11 million people behind on their rent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a left-leaning think tank. The CBPP estimated that about 16% of U.S. households were behind on rent — double the pre-pandemic level.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 21

Community Policy