Ridgefield, WA

Ridgefield City Council appoints Judy Chipman and Rachel Coker for vacant positions

By ClarkCountyToday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePositions 7 and 2 were vacated last month when Council Members Sandra Day and Dana Ziemer resigned due to their plans to move out of Ridgefield. The Ridgefield City Council appointed Judy Chipman and Rachel Coker to Positions 7 and 2 respectively, filling two vacancies created by recent council resignations. Positions 7 and 2 were vacated last month when Council Members Sandra Day and Dana Ziemer resigned due to their plans to move out of Ridgefield.

