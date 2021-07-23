Amazon leads $2.5B funding round in Rivian, maker of the tech giant’s future electric delivery vans

Toyota seems to be doing everything possible to become known as one of the most despicable corporations on the face of the Earth. Last month it was revealed that it was the largest corporate contributor to members of Congress who voted against certifying the result of the last election. When it was called out for doing that, Toyota attempted to put up some lame defense before finally backing down. Does it disturb you that a Japanese corporation is funding an insurrection against the the US government? It does me.