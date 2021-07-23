Amazon leads $2.5B funding round in Rivian, maker of the tech giant’s future electric delivery vans
Amazon is pouring more money into Rivian, as the electric vehicle maker announced Friday that the tech giant was among lead investors in a $2.5 billion financing round. Amazon made the investment through its Climate Pledge Fund, which is aimed at backing companies that accelerate Amazon’s pledge to be net zero carbon across its businesses by 2040. The company previously backed Rivian in 2019 in rounds of $700 million and $1.3 billion, and it’s planning to buy 100,000 electric vans from the automaker for its delivery fleet.www.geekwire.com
Comments / 0