(This interview as been edited for length and clarity.) Everybody beat. All the Big Tech companies beat. And by a pretty wide margin. The low end was Microsoft at just over 10%. But we had 20 and 30, and even 40% beats from everybody else. So the base earnings were solid. And that was what the market was telling you, with most of these stocks rallying and going into earnings going through July. In Microsoft's case, the guidance was a bit fuzzy. What upset investors is that the companies were very honest that they've had a great quarter, but they don't have 100% clarity on what's happening in calendar Q3.