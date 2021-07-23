Snake Eyes is looking to launch a G.I. Joe franchise and it has the right pieces in place to do so. The new G.I. Joe Origins film aims to be a reboot to something better than the G.I. Joe movies before it, succeeding at being the superior live-action film, but coming up short of delivering the full-on world-building outing that it wants to be. If Snake Eyes wants to spawn sequels and spinoffs as much as it seems to at this starting point, those aforementioned right pieces are going to have to be used a little better with supporting characters getting more time to shine.