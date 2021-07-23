Bearing the Load
The crankshafts in nearly all modern motorcycle engines now spin in durable and inexpensive plain journal bearings. This is possible because today’s engines have excellent supplies of filtered, and often cooled, oil circulating under pressure. Journal bearings are rugged because the thin film of oil supporting the crank or connecting rod is extremely rigid in the radial direction, much more so than are ball or roller bearings, whose elastic rolling elements flatten measurably under load.www.cycleworld.com
