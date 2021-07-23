Bearing the Load

For now, the new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is ‘just’ an addition to the Sportster line. However, even before riding it through Los Angeles’s streets and canyons, this motorcycle seemed to be something more. And the ride only confirmed that suspicion. But how different is the 2021 Sportster S from the rest of the lineup? To answer that, we have to compare it to its closest showroom sibling: the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight.