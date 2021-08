DELAWARE - COVID-19 cases are slowly rising in the First State, raising fears of another outbreak. The strain is becoming the dominant variant in all 50 states. Delaware is reporting an average of more than 44 cases over a 7 day period. While there are concerns with the Delta variant increasing, there is good news coming out of Beebe Healthcare. The hospital says the number of COVID-19 patients has largely remained in the single digits, but it is continuing to push for vaccinations, as trends are showing that a large portion of COVID-19 patients, who are in the hospital, are unvaccinated. Health leaders say the Delta variant is a concern for people of all ages.