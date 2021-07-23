Canceled Dartmouth beer pong tournament sparks threats

Members of a Dartmouth sorority contacted campus security this week after the cancellation of a planned beer pong tournament led to online threats. Epsilon Kappa Theta was planning a “Masters” beer pong tournament but ran afoul of college rules on drinking and hazing and decided instead to call off the event. The sorority announced the decision to cancel the tournament on the Librex app, and that’s when students reportedly took to the anonymous messages system to make the threats directed at the sorority.