How Great Britain's rowers plan to sleep their way to Olympic gold
When Moe Sbihi arrived in Tokyo ahead of the rowing programme he already knew what his priority was: get his sleep pattern back in shape. The veteran rower had been given specific advice on how to overcome the issues of jet lag and potential early morning competitive starts. The last thing GB Rowing wanted was for its athletes in contention for a gold medal to give an impression of Bill Murray in the movie Lost In Translation, blinking in sleep-deprived confusion.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0