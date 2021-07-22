661 Greencastle Rd, Chesterfield, VA 23236

What a great and unusual opportunity for an investor or owner occupant. This home is very well maintained and cared for. The property is leased, as well as the detached in-law suite. The in-law suite is furnished with a kitchenette, full bathroom and laundry. This property would be ideal for an investor or owner occupant. The in-law suite has always been rented to travelling nurses from the nearby hospital and it can pay the majority of the mortgage of an owner occupant. The total rent from both is $2,225 a month, which can be increased if used as an investment and even at that rate it is a cashflow positive property. The owner has recently repainted 90% of the interior and replaced flooring in 3 rooms, the roof has 20+ years life, left. The home comes with a full house generator. This well cared for home, backs up to a Providence Golf Course with great views of the course. The neighborhood is well established and very convenient to major roads and lots of shopping. Take advantage of this rare opportunity.