EPA Approves Use of COVID-Fighting Antimicrobial Air Treatment Solution in Maryland

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Environmental Protection Agency added Maryland and three other states to the existing public health emergency exemption for the use of Grignard Pure, the only antimicrobial air treatment effective against COVID-19, Grignard Pure LLC said in a statement this week.

The other three states are Nevada, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Grignard Pure is the first and only EPA-approved antimicrobial air treatment solution designed to significantly reduce the viral load of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the air, where transmission is most likely, according to the statement. The EPA undertook a thorough review of the product’s health, safety, and efficacy performance, and confirmed Grignard Pure’s effectiveness in killing more than 98% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Under the terms of the emergency exemptions, Grignard Pure is approved for use in the following listed indoor spaces, occupied or unoccupied, when adherence to current public health guidelines – such as social distancing and capacity restrictions is impractical or difficult to maintain. Areas of particular concern include breakrooms, locker rooms, bathrooms, lobbies, elevators, eating areas, and food preparation areas within:

  • Health care facilities;
  • Intrastate buses, trains, and subways;
  • Food processing facilities.
  • In Maryland and Pennsylvania, indoor spaces within government facilities where people are conducting activity are deemed essential by the state and allowed by the state lead agency.

The company said the air treatment provides a continuous layer of added protection that would ensure Maryland could continue to remain open.

