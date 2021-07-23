Cancel
Anderson, IN

Anderson Baseball Fall Prospect Camp Set for September 12

By Staff Reports
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Anderson University baseball Fall Prospect Camp has been set for Sept. 12. “It’s great to be hosting camps again at Don Brandon Field,” Anderson Pitching Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Brandon Schnepp said. “The fall prospect camp has always been extremely beneficial to our recruiting efforts with several current Ravens on the roster who attended this camp during their high school career. It’s a great opportunity for up-and-coming baseball players to showcase themselves and also receive hands-on instruction from our coaching staff. As always, we are excited to show what AU Baseball and this family is all about!”

