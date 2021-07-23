Dolly Parton Celebrates ‘Amazing Friendships and Memories’ on Anniversary of ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’
Dolly Parton didn’t forget that Friday marked the 39th anniversary of “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” being released to movie theaters. Parton played Mona Stangley, the owner of a brothel called the “Chicken Ranch.” Miss Mona, in the movie adaptation of the 1978 stage play, had a relationship with Sheriff Ed Earl Dodd. Dodd was played by Burt Reynolds, who starred in the movie alongside Parton.outsider.com
Comments / 0