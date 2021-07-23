Dolly Parton Celebrates ‘Amazing Friendships and Memories’ on Anniversary of ‘The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas’

Veteran actor Luke Grimes is one of the many rising stars that make up the cast of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone.”. On “Yellowstone,” Grimes plays the rough and tough Kayce Dutton to near perfection. Kayce is the son of Yellowstone Ranch owner John Dutton and has one of the series’ most interesting storylines. A former Navy Seal Kayce doesn’t look for trouble — but trouble often finds him. Kayce is the foreman of Yellowstone Ranch, having taken the position from Rip Wheeler at John’s command. Kayce and his wife, Monica, have a young son named Tate Dutton. In a previous season, we see the young family move into the ranch’s main housing unit at John’s suggestion. Kayce’s training as a Navy Seal often comes into play though he doesn’t like discussing his time in the military.