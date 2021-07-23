Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Delta variant 'explodes' into Bexar County, now accounts for most COVID cases

By Priscilla Aguirre
Beaumont Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a coronavirus pandemic briefing on Friday, July 23, Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced that hospitalizations in San Antonio are now at 418 — and more than 95 percent of those patients are unvaccinated. The positivity rate has also jumped from 11.2 percent to 13.8, with a 7-day average of new...

www.beaumontenterprise.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nelson Wolff
Person
Ron Nirenberg
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Delta#San Antonio#Covid#White House#Kprc#Sanantonio Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Portland, ORNewsweek

21 of 29 People Test Positive for COVID-19 After Oregon Family Reunion—13 Fully Vaccinated

A woman from Portland, Oregon has said 21 out of 29 people—13 of whom were vaccinated—who attended a family reunion have tested positive for COVID-19. Niki Marienburg told KGW-TV, a Portland-based television news station, that family members from across the country attended the reunion at Sunriver Resort, a luxury resort in Central Oregon, for 10 days in June. She said most of her family was vaccinated, and no one wore masks throughout the reunion.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs order banning COVID vaccine, mask mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday signed an executive order prohibiting mask mandates or COVID-19 vaccine requirements from government agencies and municipalities statewide. Abbott issued the order Thursday, two days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended indoor mask mandates, regardless of vaccination status, in places with at least 50 confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the previous seven days.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Vital Discovery On Covid-19 Breakthrough Infections Is Revealed

The novel coronavirus and its latest and most dangerous variant called Delta continued to make headlines these days. CNN reported a new study shows the Delta Covid-19 variant produced similar amounts of virus in vaccinated and unvaccinated people if they get infected. Without a doubt, this is illustrating a key...
Ohio Statewksu.org

Highly Contagious Delta Variant Spreading in Ohio Counties

Updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear masks indoors in areas of significant COVID transmission, regardless of vaccination status. This is due to the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is more contagious than other strains of the virus. The latest CDC maps show high...
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.
Public HealthPosted by
Vice

The Delta Variant Is Bringing the War on Masks to Ron DeSantis’ Doorstep

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis built a national profile for himself keeping Florida open for wave after wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, local officials in the state are openly challenging him in an attempt to fight off COVID-19, which has killed nearly 39,000 Floridians and counting as the uber-contagious Delta variant drives an enormous spike in cases.
Indiana Statewboi.org

July 29: Three Area Counties Back In Orange Due To COVID Spread

Three of northeast Indiana’s counties are now in the state’s second-worst category for community spread of COVID-19. Steuben, DeKalb and Wells counties are now in the “orange” category, the state’s second-worst category for tracking of the virus based on cases per 100,000 residents and 7-day positivity rates. This as the...
Posted by
FOX2Now

Gov. Parson fights mask mandates and endorses vaccine in FOX News appearance

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson made an appearance on FOX News Thursday to talk about mask mandates and reopening schools. Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins data, its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks.
Miami, FLcbslocal.com

CDC: Delta Variant As Contagious As Chickenpox

MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN) — University of Miami researchers confirm the Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading through South Florida, along with the rest of the U.S. just as an internal document from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals it appears to cause more severe illness and spreads as easily as chickenpox.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy