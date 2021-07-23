Cancel
Lake County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning are occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEMINOLE...CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT At 525 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Eustis, moving east at 30 mph. Additional storms nearby within the advisory will also be strong and include near Leesburg, and Mount Plymouth. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sanford, Apopka, Eustis, Tavares and Lake Mary.

