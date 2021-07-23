MCD General Manager Janet Bly to retire

MIAMI VALLEY — Janet Bly is retiring from her position as general manager of the Miami Conservancy District (MCD). She has led the organization since 2002 and has been with MCD for a total of 27 years, joining the organization in 1994. Bly has...
TRINITY — Turnover for local government in the city of Trinity will extend to the leader of its staff, as City Manager Debbie Hinson has announced her retirement. At the close of the November regular meeting of Trinity City Council, Hinson said she plans to step away from her leadership role at the end of the year. Officially, her last day in the office at City Hall will be Dec. 22, but she will be available until the end of the year.
Longview City Manager Keith Bonds will retire at the end of January, closing out a more than 30-year career in municipal government, including 22 years with the city. He announced his retirement at the end of Thursday’s City Council meeting, praising the people he’s worked with in city government. The...
Homestead City Manager Cate McCaffrey has told Mayor Losner and Council of her intention to retire, effective February 9, 2022. McCaffrey has lead the City of Homestead as it’s executive officer since accepting a three year contract from Council on January 22, 2020. She had previously served as Assistant City Manager for six years under the leadership of the previous City Manager George Gretsas, and was appointed as interim city manager on January 4, 2020 upon Gretsas resignation.
Jesus “Jay” Chapa, a longtime City of Fort Worth leader and current deputy city manager, announced his planned retirement for the end of January 2022. During his 25 years with the city, Chapa has served in various leadership positions, including director of the Economic Development Department, Finance Department and the Housing & Economic Development Department. He also was an assistant director in the Water Department.
Roger Klingler, Buckeye's city manager, recently notified City Council that he plans to retire "in the coming months," according to city documents. It's unclear exactly when Klingler plans to retire or when he told Council of his plans. On Monday, Council will hold a workshop with a presentation and discussion regarding the city manager recruitment and selection process, according to the agenda for the meeting.
SIDNEY — Sidney City Council members adopted a resolution Monday, Oct. 29, to officially express appreciation for the service of City Manager Mark Cundiff. On Friday, Nov. 5, Cundiff officially retires, concluding a 35-year public service career. He is the Sidney’s 13th and longest serving city manager. The city of...
The Lavaca County Retired School Personnel November meeting featured Gen. James Freytag as part of the focus on upcoming Veterans Day, according to a news release. Freytag is a Moulton native who retired there but has had an illustrious career in the Air Force. Freytag spoke on a number of daunting issues affecting people’s day-to-day lives. Topics included national defense, the Cold War with China, COVID-19 virus, U.S. departure from Afghanistan, education and border security. He encouraged everyone to join organizations that advocate for our beliefs, participate in local and state issues and be vigilant. Americans need to be united and always put “America first” before the many issues that divide us.
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Marshall city manager Mark Rohr has announced he will be retiring from the role after serving through his three-year contract. Rohr announced his retirement in a letter posted to the city’s Facebook page Tuesday. His last day will be January 14. “With the assistance of the...
The Liberal City Commission met on Tuesday evening, and at the start of the meeting,City Manager Calvin Burke submitted to the Commission his letter of intent to retire July 1,2022. Burke cited health issues as his reason for the retirement. After a Public Hearing, the Commission approved Ordinance 4571which allows...
MPP Norm Miller released the following statement today:. It has been my honour to represent the residents of Parry Sound-Muskoka for the past 20 years. I am proud to have been a part of the Ford Government and the Ontario PC Caucus, both in government and in opposition. After my...
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state audit report on government spending released Monday accused Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds of using nearly $450,000 in federal coronavirus relief funds to pay salaries for 21 staff members for three months last year and concealing the spending by passing it through the state Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.
Marc Freedman, the Chamber's vice president of employment policy, told CNBC that businesses should treat the vaccine and testing requirements as in force until a court definitively overturns them. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit halted the requirements pending review on Nov. 6. The court reaffirmed the...
WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court said Friday that an Arizona water district can charge more in upfront fees to public housing residents, even though the policy disproportionately affects minority customers and single mothers. A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acknowledged that the policy by the Maricopa Domestic Water Improvement […]
Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Evanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) have reached an agreement with the north suburban city on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.
Effective Monday, the policy requires all Evanston city staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to submit negative test results weekly to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department.
Memoranda of understanding have already been reached with the Evanston Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters unions. The city is still working to reach an agreement with the FOP sergeants’ union.
“City of Evanston staff have been central to our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring the continuity of critical services that our residents depend on,” Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in a news release. “I am grateful to AFSCME and its members for their hard work and continued dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy, as well as Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski and her team for facilitating this agreement.”
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday announced that he will introduce legislation to create Baltimore County’s first public financing system for candidates for County Council and County Executive, beginning with the 2026 election cycle. Olszewski has proposed a package of reforms in recent months, including a proposed charter amendment to create a system for public financing for candidates. …
TROY — The Troy City Council approved two moratoriums during its regular meeting on Monday that will prevent new demolition permits and new parking lots in the Historic District for 180 days and 90 days, respectively. The moratoriums had been requested previously by council members Jeffrey Schilling and Todd Severt...
At Monday’s hearing of Police Board Case No. 21 PB 2987, Police Officer John Catanzara stated on the record that he plans to retire Tuesday from his position with the Chicago Police Department, and run for mayor.
INDIANAPOLIS – Business and political leaders across Indiana are reacting to the passage of the Biden administration’s federal infrastructure bill. Many opinions are falling unsurprisingly along party-lines. Congressman Andre Carson (D-IN-7), a supporter of the Biden agenda and member of the House Progressive Caucus, described the plan as an essential first step in “enacting the […]
