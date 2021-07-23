MCD General Manager Janet Bly to retire

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) — Evanston city workers represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) have reached an agreement with the north suburban city on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy. Effective Monday, the policy requires all Evanston city staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19, or to submit negative test results weekly to the Evanston Health and Human Services Department. Memoranda of understanding have already been reached with the Evanston Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Fire Fighters unions. The city is still working to reach an agreement with the FOP sergeants’ union. “City of Evanston staff have been central to our community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic while also ensuring the continuity of critical services that our residents depend on,” Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss said in a news release. “I am grateful to AFSCME and its members for their hard work and continued dedication to keeping our community safe and healthy, as well as Interim City Manager Kelley Gandurski and her team for facilitating this agreement.”

