Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds powerlifting tournament

PIQUA — The Historic Holiday Tour takes place 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, and is once again hosted by the Piqua-Caldwell Historic District Association (PCHDA). Featured in this article is the Queen Anne Victorian home called the Carrie Barber House located at 324/326 West Greene Street. Named for his wife, Carrie Young Barber, Myron E. Barber was president of the Piqua Handle Company. He commissioned “Piqua’s favorite architect,” Joseph W. Yost, which was to design his home completed in 1892 by contractor I.J. Whitlock. Amid Yost’s remarkable designs is Piqua’s Historic Fort Piqua Plaza Hotel. Carrie Young Barber was widowed in 1915 and stayed in the home until selling to Airhart M. Fry (and Charlotte) in June of 1935.

