Miami County Board of Developmental Disabilities holds powerlifting tournament

INDIANAPOLIS — The 94th National FFA Convention is the largest event hosted by the National FFA. There were 26 members of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter in attendance at the convention in Indianapolis. Those members included were Jadyn Bair, Sydney Brittain, Luke Brunke, Julia Couser, Keyara Davis, Katelynn Dill, Ethan Fine, Jayden Gates, Ayla Gilbert, Katelyn Hall, Fletcher Harris, Alaina Helsinger, Kyle Larson, Keira Kirby, Madison Maxson, Lillian McClain, Cora Moore, Jillian Niswonger, Kat Niswonger, Elisabeth Norman, Adi Richter, Logan Phillips, Ty Roeth, Dalton Schreadley, Gretchen Stevens, and Thomas Wallace. Also joining the members during the trip was the Arcanum-MVCTC FFA Chapter and its members.
